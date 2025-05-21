International segment weighs on RFG’s first half
The group reported a 11.9% decline in headline earnings to R231m for the six months ended March
21 May 2025 - 09:00
Food producer RFG Holdings has reported lower earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, as softer global demand and shifting market dynamics resulted in lower revenue in its international segment.
The group reported a 11.9% decline in headline earnings to R231m for the six months ended March, which translated to headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 88.7c compared with 100.7c a year ago...
