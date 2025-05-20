Companies / Retail & Consumer

Home Depot beats quarterly sales forecasts

Company plans to not raise prices in response to US tariffs

20 May 2025 - 17:58
by Savyata Mishra
The logo of US home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES
Home Depot beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by resilient demand from professional contractors, as the company plans to keep prices unchanged despite US tariffs.

“We anticipate that 12 months from now, no single country outside the US will represent more than 10% of our purchases,” CFO Richard McPhail said in a statement. “We intend to generally maintain our current pricing levels across our portfolio.”

The decision to keep prices steady stands in contrast to Walmart’s warning last week that shoppers could soon face higher prices due to tariffs. That drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who said the retail giant should “eat the tariffs” on imported goods instead of passing on the costs to consumers.

Home Depot sources less than half of its goods outside North America and has cut its exposure to China in recent years.

Shares of the Atlanta-based retailer rose 2% in premarket trading as the company also kept its financial 2025 forecast unchanged, with a sales growth target of 2.8%.

Several consumer-facing companies have issued gloomy quarterly results and pulled their annual forecasts citing the uncertain macroeconomic environment from shifting US trade policies.

However, Trump’s recently announced 90-day trade agreement with China that reduces tariffs to 30% from 145% could support some improvement in confidence, analysts have said.

Home Depot has benefited from demand for tools used in do-it-yourself house projects, repair and maintenance ahead of the spring season, even as budget constraints weighed on larger home renovation activities.

The company has also strengthened its foothold with the professional customer base, including contractors, thanks to increasing investments in its supply chain after acquiring Texas-based SRS Distribution last year.

Still, its overall comparable sales dipped 0.3% in the quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 0.15% drop, as customers continue to defer home renovations such as kitchen and bath remodels amid weakening consumer confidence.

The company posted net sales of $39.86bn for the quarter ended May 4, compared with analysts’ expectations of $39.31bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Adjusted profit per share came in at $3.56, missing estimates of $3.60 per share.

Reuters

McDonald’s global sales slide as tariff fears hurt consumer confidence

Company posts biggest quarterly dip in US sales since pandemic
Companies
2 weeks ago

Skechers to go private for $9.42bn in record sneaker industry deal

Investment firm 3G Capital’s offer of $63 per share in cash represents a 28% premium to the stock’s Friday close
Companies
2 weeks ago

WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy as obesity drugs shrink its market

WW International says reorganisation plan will eliminate $1.15bn in debt from the company’s balance sheet
Companies
1 week ago

Burberry to slash global workforce amid turnaround drive

CEO plans to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals
Companies
6 days ago
