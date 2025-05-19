Famous Brands’ earnings rise despite tough trading conditions
The group warns the outlook for the 2026 financial year remains uncertain amid geopolitical tension and trade wars
19 May 2025 - 10:04
Famous Brands, the owner of popular restaurant franchises Debonairs Pizza, Steers and Wimpy, has reported a rise in full-year earnings per share despite constrained consumer budgets and rising competition.
The group announced on Monday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February rose 11.9% to 520c. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.