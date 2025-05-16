Tiger Brands sells deciduous fruit business to local consortium
The transaction, through its unit Tiger Consumer Brands, is part of group’s portfolio optimisation strategy.
16 May 2025 - 07:45
Tiger Brands is to sell its deciduous fruit business Langeberg & Ashton Foods (LAF) to a consortium of parties and a local co-operative of fruit growers in the Ashton region in the Western Cape.
