Richemont’s shares jump as full-year sales boosted by jewellery maisons
After a resilient first half, sales accelerated in the second part of the year
16 May 2025 - 08:26
Shares in luxury goods group Richemont were up more than 5% in early trade on Friday after it reported a 4% rise in full-year sales, led by a strong performance of its Jewellery Maisons.
The group said on Friday that its sales for the year ended March rose to €21.4bn (R432.25bn) from €20.6bn a year ago. Fourth quarter sales were 8% higher, with Jewellery Maisons up at double digits...
