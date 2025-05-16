Nampak’s first half boosted by Nigeria disposal
HEPS are expected to double following the disposal of Bevcan Nigeria
16 May 2025 - 09:34
JSE-listed packaging manufacturer Nampak expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to double after a stronger trading performance in the first half of the financial year.
The group reported a 22% increase in trading profit and 7% increase in operating profit, citing a “sustained focus on margin management, cost containment and efficiency improvements”...
