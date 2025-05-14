Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
The company pursued an aggressive growth strategy, which burdened it with high debt levels
14 May 2025 - 04:59
Distressed retailer West Pack has finally secured a buyer after more than a year in business rescue.
The company has been acquired by a group of individual buyers, securing the future of the brand and its network of stores across SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.