Burberry to slash global workforce amid turnaround drive

A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
London — Burberry plans to shed 1,700 jobs, or about a fifth of its global workforce, it said on Wednesday, as the British luxury brand cuts costs to revive its performance, sending its shares up 8%.
Burberry is in the early stages of a turnaround plan led by CEO Joshua Schulman, who is seeking to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals.
The job cuts over the next two years will affect mostly office roles and a night shift at Burberry’s trench coat factory in Castleford, England, will be cancelled.
Schulman said having two shifts at the factory had resulted in “overproduction” and cutting the night shift was key to maintaining Burberry’s manufacturing footprint in the UK.
The CEO, formerly at Coach and Jimmy Choo, took over at Burberry last year and shifted its strategy to focus more on marketing Britishness, trench coats and scarves, after the brand was bruised by product missteps, excessive price hikes and a broader luxury downturn.
Strategy update
“The customers we want to grow, who have been declining for three years, are now excited about what they see,” Schulman said in a presentation to investors.
Burberry’s February fashion show drove “double-digit increases” in purchases from retailers who had reduced their orders in the past two years, Schulman said.
Shares in the group were up 8% in early trading after the strategy update and better-than-expected results.
Schulman, who replaced Jonathan Akeroyd, is the fourth CEO of the British fashion house in 10 years.
Under Marco Gobbetti, who ran the group in 2017-21 and hired designer Riccardo Tisci, the company had tried to move the brand towards the top end of luxury fashion, without much financial success.
Leather accessories
Akeroyd, who took the helm in 2022, pinned his hopes on higher-margin leather accessories and on designer Daniel Lee.
The British label narrowly avoided a loss for its 2025 financial year ending March 29 with an adjusted operating profit of £26m, beating analysts' estimate of £11m.
Fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 6%, better than analysts’ average forecast for a 7% decline.
Sales in the Americas and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region both declined by 4% compared with last year, while sales in Asia Pacific were down 9%.
A worse outlook for US consumer spending may pose a challenge for Schulman’s focus on American shoppers to boost Burberry sales.
“As we got into the fourth quarter, the US customer was keeping their momentum but ... things got a little choppy as we headed into February, particularly in the US market,” Schulman told journalists.
The US accounts for 19% of Burberry’s business, CFO Kate Ferry said.
“We do feel, wherever tariffs end up, that we have the levers to mitigate it,” she added, saying cost-cutting would help.
Other luxury brands have reported a weaker US, with Gucci owner Kering on Tuesday saying there had been a stark decline in US consumers buying its product.
Burberry’s full-year revenue was £2.461bn, slightly higher than the £2.457bn expected by analysts.
Burberry to slash global workforce amid turnaround drive
CEO plans to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals
London — Burberry plans to shed 1,700 jobs, or about a fifth of its global workforce, it said on Wednesday, as the British luxury brand cuts costs to revive its performance, sending its shares up 8%.
Burberry is in the early stages of a turnaround plan led by CEO Joshua Schulman, who is seeking to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals.
The job cuts over the next two years will affect mostly office roles and a night shift at Burberry’s trench coat factory in Castleford, England, will be cancelled.
Schulman said having two shifts at the factory had resulted in “overproduction” and cutting the night shift was key to maintaining Burberry’s manufacturing footprint in the UK.
The CEO, formerly at Coach and Jimmy Choo, took over at Burberry last year and shifted its strategy to focus more on marketing Britishness, trench coats and scarves, after the brand was bruised by product missteps, excessive price hikes and a broader luxury downturn.
Strategy update
“The customers we want to grow, who have been declining for three years, are now excited about what they see,” Schulman said in a presentation to investors.
Burberry’s February fashion show drove “double-digit increases” in purchases from retailers who had reduced their orders in the past two years, Schulman said.
Shares in the group were up 8% in early trading after the strategy update and better-than-expected results.
Schulman, who replaced Jonathan Akeroyd, is the fourth CEO of the British fashion house in 10 years.
Under Marco Gobbetti, who ran the group in 2017-21 and hired designer Riccardo Tisci, the company had tried to move the brand towards the top end of luxury fashion, without much financial success.
Leather accessories
Akeroyd, who took the helm in 2022, pinned his hopes on higher-margin leather accessories and on designer Daniel Lee.
The British label narrowly avoided a loss for its 2025 financial year ending March 29 with an adjusted operating profit of £26m, beating analysts' estimate of £11m.
Fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 6%, better than analysts’ average forecast for a 7% decline.
Sales in the Americas and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region both declined by 4% compared with last year, while sales in Asia Pacific were down 9%.
A worse outlook for US consumer spending may pose a challenge for Schulman’s focus on American shoppers to boost Burberry sales.
“As we got into the fourth quarter, the US customer was keeping their momentum but ... things got a little choppy as we headed into February, particularly in the US market,” Schulman told journalists.
The US accounts for 19% of Burberry’s business, CFO Kate Ferry said.
“We do feel, wherever tariffs end up, that we have the levers to mitigate it,” she added, saying cost-cutting would help.
Other luxury brands have reported a weaker US, with Gucci owner Kering on Tuesday saying there had been a stark decline in US consumers buying its product.
Burberry’s full-year revenue was £2.461bn, slightly higher than the £2.457bn expected by analysts.
Reuters
International company news in brief: Marriott trims revenue forecast
Rich Americans will face pricier Hermes products
Hermès overtakes LVMH as sales disappoint
LVMH sales fall as luxury shoppers hold back
Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rich Americans will face pricier Hermes products
Hermès overtakes LVMH as sales disappoint
LVMH sales fall as luxury shoppers hold back
Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse
Aston Martin chair’s £125m funding boost aims to counter losses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.