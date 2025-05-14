Companies / Retail & Consumer

Burberry to slash global workforce amid turnaround drive

CEO plans to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals

14 May 2025 - 14:55
by Helen Reid
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

London — Burberry plans to shed 1,700 jobs, or about a fifth of its global workforce, it said on Wednesday, as the British luxury brand cuts costs to revive its performance, sending its shares up 8%.

Burberry is in the early stages of a turnaround plan led by CEO Joshua Schulman, who is seeking to reverse the brand’s years of underperformance versus luxury rivals.

The job cuts over the next two years will affect mostly office roles and a night shift at Burberry’s trench coat factory in Castleford, England, will be cancelled.

Schulman said having two shifts at the factory had resulted in “overproduction” and cutting the night shift was key to maintaining Burberry’s manufacturing footprint in the UK.

The CEO, formerly at Coach and Jimmy Choo, took over at Burberry last year and shifted its strategy to focus more on marketing Britishness, trench coats and scarves, after the brand was bruised by product missteps, excessive price hikes and a broader luxury downturn.

Strategy update

“The customers we want to grow, who have been declining for three years, are now excited about what they see,” Schulman said in a presentation to investors.

Burberry’s February fashion show drove “double-digit increases” in purchases from retailers who had reduced their orders in the past two years, Schulman said.

Shares in the group were up 8% in early trading after the strategy update and better-than-expected results.

Schulman, who replaced Jonathan Akeroyd, is the fourth CEO of the British fashion house in 10 years.

Under Marco Gobbetti, who ran the group in 2017-21 and hired designer Riccardo Tisci, the company had tried to move the brand towards the top end of luxury fashion, without much financial success.

Leather accessories

Akeroyd, who took the helm in 2022, pinned his hopes on higher-margin leather accessories and on designer Daniel Lee.

The British label narrowly avoided a loss for its 2025 financial year ending March 29 with an adjusted operating profit of £26m, beating analysts' estimate of £11m.

Fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 6%, better than analysts’ average forecast for a 7% decline.

Sales in the Americas and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region both declined by 4% compared with last year, while sales in Asia Pacific were down 9%.

A worse outlook for US consumer spending may pose a challenge for Schulman’s focus on American shoppers to boost Burberry sales.

“As we got into the fourth quarter, the US customer was keeping their momentum but ... things got a little choppy as we headed into February, particularly in the US market,” Schulman told journalists.

The US accounts for 19% of Burberry’s business, CFO Kate Ferry said.

“We do feel, wherever tariffs end up, that we have the levers to mitigate it,” she added, saying cost-cutting would help.

Other luxury brands have reported a weaker US, with Gucci owner Kering on Tuesday saying there had been a stark decline in US consumers buying its product.

Burberry’s full-year revenue was £2.461bn, slightly higher than the £2.457bn expected by analysts.

Reuters

International company news in brief: Marriott trims revenue forecast

Ferrari’s earnings rise in first quarter, EU approves softer CO2 emissions targets for cars and Amplifon to launch share buyback programme
Companies
1 week ago

Rich Americans will face pricier Hermes products

That will be on top of regular price adjustments that were about 6%-7% this year, Hermes says
Companies
3 weeks ago

Hermès overtakes LVMH as sales disappoint

Analysts lower luxury sector growth forecasts as Trump's tariffs stoke recession fears
Companies
4 weeks ago

LVMH sales fall as luxury shoppers hold back

Luxury goods sector is bracing for what could be its longest slump in years amid the Trump administration's tariffs
Companies
4 weeks ago

Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse

The $1.375bn deal brings one of fashion’s best-known Italian labels back under Italian control after it was sold to Michael Kors in 2018
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
2.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Related Articles

Rich Americans will face pricier Hermes products

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hermès overtakes LVMH as sales disappoint

Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH sales fall as luxury shoppers hold back

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse

Companies

Aston Martin chair’s £125m funding boost aims to counter losses

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.