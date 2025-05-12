Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Boxer CEO Marek Masojada on maiden annual results

Business Day TV spoke to Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer

12 May 2025 - 17:02
Picture: SUPPLIED
Budget grocery retailer Boxer has published its maiden annual results, reporting a near 12% decline in headline earnings per share, weighed down by the dilution of new shares issued when it listed in November. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Marek Masojada, for more detail.

