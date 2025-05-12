Budget grocery retailer Boxer has published its maiden annual results, reporting a near 12% decline in headline earnings per share, weighed down by the dilution of new shares issued when it listed in November. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Marek Masojada, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Boxer CEO Marek Masojada on maiden annual results
Business Day TV spoke to Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Budget grocery retailer Boxer has published its maiden annual results, reporting a near 12% decline in headline earnings per share, weighed down by the dilution of new shares issued when it listed in November. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Marek Masojada, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.