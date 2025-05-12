Boxer targets chances in Gauteng and KZN
12 May 2025 - 09:53
UPDATED 12 May 2025 - 19:48
Discount retailer Boxer says it is targeting gaps in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal markets as the company’s store rollouts accelerate.
Boxer CEO Marek Masojada said that Gauteng was the main focus for new store openings because the retailer was still underrepresented in the province. KwaZulu-Natal is also a key area for growth...
