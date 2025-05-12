Boxer earnings dip on share dilution during IPO
Retailer says it remains focused on long-term growth and aims to begin payouts from the 2026 financial year
12 May 2025 - 09:53
Discount grocery retailer Boxer has reported an 11.8% decline in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) because of a 13.4% increase in the number of shares due to the initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO resulted in a dilution of value due to the 157.4-million shares that were issued...
