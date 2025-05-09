BMW confident it has the goods to defend its turf against Chinese invasion
German carmaker says its share in SA’s competitive premium vehicle segment has been built on secure foundation
09 May 2025 - 05:00
BMW Group SA is bullish about defending its turf in the competitive premium vehicle segment.
While the segment has been declining for the past decade, the entry of Chinese carmakers has shrunk the pie even further...
