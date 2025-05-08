Iron grip of CMH boss nears five decades
Jebb McIntosh is the longest-serving CEO among JSE-listed companies
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) CEO Jebb McIntosh is set to mark 50 years at the top in September, making him the longest-serving CEO among JSE-listed companies.
Having led the business since its founding in 1976, McIntosh’s ongoing tenure surpasses that of his peers while other major SA companies are implementing formal succession transitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.