AB InBev first quarter profits rise despite selling less beer
The group benefited from stronger pricing and growing demand for premium and no-alcohol brands
08 May 2025 - 10:31
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest beer brewer and owner of SA Breweries, kicked off 2025 with solid profit growth, even as it sold less beer.
The company reported higher earnings on Thursday, thanks to stronger pricing, growing demand for premium and no-alcohol brands and the continued rise of its digital BEES Marketplace platform...
