Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive big guns
Amid strong export prospects and long-term investment plans, SA carmakers are experiencing mixed fortunes
07 May 2025 - 18:26
SA’s top listed automotive companies — Motus, Metair and Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) — are experiencing mixed fortunes, with second-hand and new markets facing mounting pressure.
Despite strong export prospects and long-term investment plans, they have been hard hit by weak consumer demand, global trade shifts and rising competition from imports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.