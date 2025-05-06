Retailers, manufacturers urged to collaborate amid private-label, name brand battle
NielsenIQ calls for shift in strategy whereby firms work together to grow the pie rather than divide it
06 May 2025 - 05:00
A recent global report by consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ (NIQ) has urged retailers and manufacturers to move beyond the competitive tug of war between name brands and private-label products and instead embrace collaboration.
According to the Finding Harmony on the Shelf: 2025 Global Outlook on Private Label & Branded Products report, private labels are no longer the underdog, with consumers placing greater importance on value and functionality over brand names...
