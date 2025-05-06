Oceana forecast of 40% earnings drop troubles investors
06 May 2025 - 18:29
Lucky Star owner Oceana has warned shareholders to expect a more than 40% decline in earnings for the second half of its 2025 financial year, further deepening investor unease.
The group attributed the earnings slide primarily to Daybrook’s strong performance in the previous year, which had been buoyed by record fish oil prices. In the latest period, fish oil prices normalised after a recovery in Peruvian production, dragging down earnings, it said...
