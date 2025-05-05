Pick n Pay cuts back in online battle while rivals beef up
Retailer limits home deliveries to 50km radius from four hypermarkets in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape
05 May 2025 - 05:00
The grocery sector is undergoing a seismic shift as online shopping gains momentum in SA, but Pick n Pay is pulling back at a critical time, ceding ground to rivals such as Shoprite and Woolworths.
In a strategic reversal, Pick n Pay recently announced it would be scaling back its home delivery service, limiting operations to within a 50km radius of just four hypermarket stores in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape...
