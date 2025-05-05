Gary Arnold took over from Chris Schutte as Astral CEO earlier in 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Poultry producer Astral Foods expects headline earnings to fall as much 60% at the halfway stage as selling prices for frozen chicken remain under pressure.
The group said on Monday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March to decrease by between 50% and 60% compared with the previous year. This will result in HEPS of between 354c and 442c compared with 884c a year ago.
Earnings per share (EPS) were expected to be 45%- 55% lower, it said.
Though no reasons were given in Monday’s trading statement, the group advised in March in a voluntary trading update that selling price deflation on chicken would continue to place severe pressure on broiler net margins.
A constrained consumer environment and extensive retail promotional activity on frozen chicken had put pressure on selling prices for the six months to end-March, it said previously.
This, along with an increase in poultry feed input costs following the drought of 2024 and higher local maize prices, would result in first-half earnings being lower than the strong set of results for the period to end-March 2024.
The group reported previously that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident in March that affected the poultry division’s deliveries to customers.
At 9.30am on the JSE, Astral’s shares were down 5.1% at R166.06.
Astral will release its interim results on May 19.
Astral Foods’ first-half earnings to fall as much as 60%
Poultry producer expects weaker headline earnings as selling prices for frozen chicken remain under pressure
Poultry producer Astral Foods expects headline earnings to fall as much 60% at the halfway stage as selling prices for frozen chicken remain under pressure.
The group said on Monday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March to decrease by between 50% and 60% compared with the previous year. This will result in HEPS of between 354c and 442c compared with 884c a year ago.
Earnings per share (EPS) were expected to be 45%- 55% lower, it said.
Though no reasons were given in Monday’s trading statement, the group advised in March in a voluntary trading update that selling price deflation on chicken would continue to place severe pressure on broiler net margins.
A constrained consumer environment and extensive retail promotional activity on frozen chicken had put pressure on selling prices for the six months to end-March, it said previously.
This, along with an increase in poultry feed input costs following the drought of 2024 and higher local maize prices, would result in first-half earnings being lower than the strong set of results for the period to end-March 2024.
The group reported previously that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident in March that affected the poultry division’s deliveries to customers.
At 9.30am on the JSE, Astral’s shares were down 5.1% at R166.06.
Astral will release its interim results on May 19.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Cybersecurity breach shaves R20m off Astral’s interim profit
Chicken feed for the Astral plane
Astral Foods: ‘What would Chris do?’
NEWS ANALYSIS: Poultry industry faces storm of challenges, but hope is on the horizon
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
South Africa expects an ample grain harvest this year
Earnings reveal oil firms’ strategies to deal with downturn
International company news in brief: Starlink gets DRC licence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.