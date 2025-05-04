Libstar flags uncertainty in operating environment
Consumer goods group cites a weakening rand, soaring input costs and growing geopolitical risks
04 May 2025 - 19:26
Consumer goods group Libstar has warned of a turbulent year ahead as global economic tensions and domestic instability heap pressure on the food manufacturing sector.
From a weakening rand to soaring input costs and growing geopolitical risks, the group said it was operating in an environment marked by unpredictability...
