Companies / Retail & Consumer

Xbox follows PlayStation in raising console prices amid US tariffs

01 May 2025 - 21:23
by Zaheer Kachwala
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A scene from the video game Fortnite. Xbox is raising its prices in major markets, citing the impact of tariffs. Picture: SUPPLIED
A scene from the video game Fortnite. Xbox is raising its prices in major markets, citing the impact of tariffs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Microsoft’s Xbox is hiking the prices of its gaming consoles, controllers, first-party titles and other accessories, after similar moves by competitors due to uncertainty over US tariffs.

In a blog post on Thursday, Xbox said it will raise prices of its products in the US, Europe, Australia and the UK.

The more powerful Xbox Series X console will now retail for about $600 in the US, an increase of $100.

Microsoft did not directly blame tariffs for the increase.

The move comes a few weeks after PlayStation maker Sony raised the prices of its PlayStation 5 console in various markets, signalling that console manufacturers are preparing for increased costs due to tariffs.

The PlayStation 5 Pro console is priced about $700 in the US.

Gaming consoles are expected to be the biggest driver of growth for the video game industry this year, with Nintendo gearing up to launch its long-awaited Switch 2 in June.

But the hefty levies imposed by the Trump administration on manufacturing hubs such as Japan, China and Vietnam have led to a surge in prices.

Some analysts have warned that these tariffs could hinder industry growth, as potential economic recession and rising inflation may lead consumers to reduce discretionary spending.

Nintendo resumed pre-orders for the Switch 2 late last month after initially delaying them in the US due to tariff uncertainties.

Xbox will increase prices of certain first-party games to about $80, after Nintendo’s similar pricing for Mario Kart World, potentially setting a new industry standard as development costs rise.

Reuters

Harrods becomes third high-profile British retailer targeted by cyberattack in two weeks

UK companies, public bodies and institutions hit by cybercrime wave costing tens of millions of pounds
Companies
6 hours ago

GM sees $5bn tariff impact in revised 2025 profit forecast

Carmaker’s new earnings guidance assumes it can offset at least 30% of the tariff costs
Companies
6 hours ago

Ryanair warns it could cancel huge Boeing order over tariffs

Budget airline may find it hard to follow through on threat to look for alternatives as China’s Comac is not yet certified in Europe and Airbus is ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Berkshire outguns markets in a rocky year for stocks

Shareholders will want assurances from Warren Buffett — at the helm for 60 years — they remain in good hands amid tariff turmoil
Companies
7 hours ago

McDonald’s global sales slide as tariff fears hurt consumer confidence

Company posts biggest quarterly dip in US sales since pandemic
Companies
7 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec beefs up tech strategy with new recruits
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sibanye hints at closing unprofitable PGM shafts
Companies / Mining
4.
Orion upbeat on new mine developments
Companies / Mining
5.
Interest in Sandton, Bryanston homes surges
Companies / Property

Related Articles

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs as Amazon reduces shipping and delivery volumes by 50%

Companies

Ryanair warns it could cancel huge Boeing order over tariffs

Companies / Transport & Tourism

International company news in brief: Porsche to up US prices

Companies

Mercedes pulls annual forecast amid Trump tariff uncertainty

Life / Motoring

In Trump’s crosshairs, Amazon denies plan for tariff notes on products

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.