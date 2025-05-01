Xbox follows PlayStation in raising console prices amid US tariffs

A scene from the video game Fortnite. Xbox is raising its prices in major markets, citing the impact of tariffs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — Microsoft’s Xbox is hiking the prices of its gaming consoles, controllers, first-party titles and other accessories, after similar moves by competitors due to uncertainty over US tariffs.
In a blog post on Thursday, Xbox said it will raise prices of its products in the US, Europe, Australia and the UK.
The more powerful Xbox Series X console will now retail for about $600 in the US, an increase of $100.
Microsoft did not directly blame tariffs for the increase.
The move comes a few weeks after PlayStation maker Sony raised the prices of its PlayStation 5 console in various markets, signalling that console manufacturers are preparing for increased costs due to tariffs.
The PlayStation 5 Pro console is priced about $700 in the US.
Gaming consoles are expected to be the biggest driver of growth for the video game industry this year, with Nintendo gearing up to launch its long-awaited Switch 2 in June.
But the hefty levies imposed by the Trump administration on manufacturing hubs such as Japan, China and Vietnam have led to a surge in prices.
Some analysts have warned that these tariffs could hinder industry growth, as potential economic recession and rising inflation may lead consumers to reduce discretionary spending.
Nintendo resumed pre-orders for the Switch 2 late last month after initially delaying them in the US due to tariff uncertainties.
Xbox will increase prices of certain first-party games to about $80, after Nintendo’s similar pricing for Mario Kart World, potentially setting a new industry standard as development costs rise.
Reuters
