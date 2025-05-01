McDonald’s global sales slide as tariff fears hurt consumer confidence

Bengaluru — McDonald’s posted a surprise drop in first-quarter global comparable sales on Thursday, as demand from cash-strapped diners in the US and Europe faltered on uncertainty sparked by chaotic tariffs.
The world’s largest fast-food chain is navigating the “toughest of market conditions”, CEO Chris Kempczinski said as restaurant visits by lower- and middle-income customers fell in double-digit range from last year.
The results echoed warnings from restaurant operators Domino’s Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks that Americans were spending less to dine out as inflation and bleak economic outlook dent consumer confidence.
Tariff flip-flops by the Trump administration have worsened wallet pressures and disrupted businesses, threatening to push up costs and upend supply chains.
The US economy is struggling, with latest data showing it contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, ramping up the chances of a recession in 2025.
“Less affluent consumers are most vulnerable to the impact of inflation and one of the first areas where they’ll cut back is dining out,” EMarketer analyst Sky Canaves said.
McDonald’s shares were down 2% in early trading after gaining about 10% this year.
The company has tried to spur demand by ramping up its value menu offers such as the $5 meal deal, similar to its rivals. Executives said McDonald’s will offer the $5 meal throughout 2025.
Still, global comparable sales fell 1%, while analysts were expecting a 0.95% rise. In the US, McDonald’s biggest market, it fell 3.6%, steeper than a 0.5% drop estimated by analysts. It was the biggest drop since the pandemic in 2020.
However, its business segment where restaurants are operated by local partners, stood out with a 3.5% growth compared to last year, led by a sales recovery in the Middle East and Japan.
A demand hit in the Middle East showed signs of easing after last year’s widespread informal boycotts of Western fast-food chains over their perceived pro-Israel stance in the Gaza conflict.
Excluding items, McDonald’s earned $2.67 per share, a cent above estimates of $2.66, according to the data compiled by LSEG.
McDonald’s global sales slide as tariff fears hurt consumer confidence
Company posts biggest quarterly dip in US sales since pandemic
Bengaluru — McDonald’s posted a surprise drop in first-quarter global comparable sales on Thursday, as demand from cash-strapped diners in the US and Europe faltered on uncertainty sparked by chaotic tariffs.
The world’s largest fast-food chain is navigating the “toughest of market conditions”, CEO Chris Kempczinski said as restaurant visits by lower- and middle-income customers fell in double-digit range from last year.
The results echoed warnings from restaurant operators Domino’s Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks that Americans were spending less to dine out as inflation and bleak economic outlook dent consumer confidence.
Tariff flip-flops by the Trump administration have worsened wallet pressures and disrupted businesses, threatening to push up costs and upend supply chains.
The US economy is struggling, with latest data showing it contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, ramping up the chances of a recession in 2025.
“Less affluent consumers are most vulnerable to the impact of inflation and one of the first areas where they’ll cut back is dining out,” EMarketer analyst Sky Canaves said.
McDonald’s shares were down 2% in early trading after gaining about 10% this year.
The company has tried to spur demand by ramping up its value menu offers such as the $5 meal deal, similar to its rivals. Executives said McDonald’s will offer the $5 meal throughout 2025.
Still, global comparable sales fell 1%, while analysts were expecting a 0.95% rise. In the US, McDonald’s biggest market, it fell 3.6%, steeper than a 0.5% drop estimated by analysts. It was the biggest drop since the pandemic in 2020.
However, its business segment where restaurants are operated by local partners, stood out with a 3.5% growth compared to last year, led by a sales recovery in the Middle East and Japan.
A demand hit in the Middle East showed signs of easing after last year’s widespread informal boycotts of Western fast-food chains over their perceived pro-Israel stance in the Gaza conflict.
Excluding items, McDonald’s earned $2.67 per share, a cent above estimates of $2.66, according to the data compiled by LSEG.
Reuters
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund boss sees US companies returning to find slots taken
End of an era for McDonalds CEO
Google pulls McDonald’s negative reviews over arrest in UnitedHealth murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.