Libstar feels bite of foot-and-mouth disease
Group’s Lancewood brand reports resilient performance despite fresh outbreak in 2024
01 May 2025 - 17:54
Leading SA food producer Libstar has confirmed that a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the Eastern Cape severely disrupted its supply chain, affecting production yields and pushing up transport costs at its Swellendam processing facility.
First detected in 2021, a fresh outbreak occurred in 2024 when the company was already navigating a difficult trading environment marked by inflationary pressures and shifting consumer behaviour...
