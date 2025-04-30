CMH earnings drop 25% in tough trading conditions
But CMH is cautiously optimistic that easing interest rates, potential GDP growth and improvements in inbound tourism will lift recovery
30 April 2025 - 11:46
Combined Motor Holdings’ (CMH’s) earnings fell by a quarter in the 2025 financial year, driven by a challenging trading environment including high interest rates, currency weaknesses and political uncertainty.
The group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February fell 25.6% into 403.2c. ..
