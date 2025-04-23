Libstar facing talent retention and diversity challenges
Finding required talent for the business is an ongoing challenge and Amaro Foods has several key vacancies
23 April 2025 - 05:00
Consumer goods group Libstar is struggling to attract and retain critical talent, with several key vacancies filled by employees in acting roles.
The company said in its annual report, published last week, that as competition for talent intensifies and transformation remains crucial, its ability to strengthen its workforce and leadership diversity is critical to its long-term sustainability...
