Joburg water and power issues spook Libstar
Company invests in alternative power and water solutions to ensure operations stay on track
23 April 2025 - 05:00
Libstar has warned that while load-shedding has mostly come to a halt, municipal electricity interruptions are putting its Johannesburg fermentation plant at risk.
As the country continues to battle energy challenges, businesses such as Libstar are being forced to invest in alternative power and water solutions to ensure operations stay on track...
