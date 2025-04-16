Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Clicks bags 13% rise in interim earnings

Business Day TV speaks with Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of Clicks

16 April 2025 - 20:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Clicks is continuing to expand its store footprint, targeting a total of 1,200. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Clicks is continuing to expand its store footprint, targeting a total of 1,200. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

Business Day TV caught up with Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht to discuss the beauty and pharmacare retailer’s half-year performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Spar ready to implement VAT hike on May 1
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Remgro ‘shocked’ at Heineken’s market share own ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.