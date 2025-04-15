Retail stocks on the rebound since Trump tariff pause
Analysts warn the situation is likely to remain volatile as uncertainty persists
15 April 2025 - 13:53
The JSE’s retail sector is showing signs of recovery after a turbulent few weeks triggered by US President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade protectionism.
While volatility may still persist given ongoing domestic political uncertainty, the temporary easing of US tariffs has brought much needed relief to retail stocks, with gains seen across most sectors of the JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.