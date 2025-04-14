NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces battle to recover from 75% tumble
Hit by a series of unfortunate events, including Covid-19, the company has struggled to get back on the growth track
14 April 2025 - 05:00
When consumer goods group Libstar made its debut on the JSE in May 2018, it looked a promising proposition for investors, with a R7.6bn market cap and ambitions of dominating parts of SA’s food and beverage sector.
Its diverse portfolio — which includes well-known brands such as Lancewood, Denny Mushrooms, Goldcrest and Cape Herb & Spice — paired with its bold strategy of acquisitions, product innovation and market expansion — made for an enticing prospect...
