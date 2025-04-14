Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH sales fall as luxury shoppers hold back

Luxury goods sector is bracing for what could be its longest slump in years amid the Trump administration's tariffs

14 April 2025 - 21:19
by Mimosa Spencer and Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Women walk past LVMH offices in Paris, France, April 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Women walk past LVMH offices in Paris, France, April 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Paris — LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, said on Monday sales fell 3% over the first quarter, missing expectations and confirming a sector slowdown as shoppers held back on purchases of designer goods in a choppy economic environment.

The decline in first-quarter sales, after 1% growth in the fourth quarter and analyst expectations for 2% growth in January to March, sent LVMH depositary receipts traded in the US down 7.5%.

The French company behind high-end labels including fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Dior, jewellery brand Bulgari and Hennessy cognac, has had a “difficult start” to the year, said Bernstein analysts.

Europe’s luxury players were counting on wealthy Americans to reignite growth for the sector at the start of this year as the outlook for China, another crucial market, remained bleak.

Prada buys Versace to create Italian fashion powerhouse

The $1.375bn deal brings one of fashion’s best-known Italian labels back under Italian control after it was sold to Michael Kors in 2018
Companies
4 days ago

But with fears of a US recession on the rise after President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements sent stock markets and the dollar plunging, the sector is bracing for what could be its longest slump in years.

The fashion and leather goods division, home to Louis Vuitton and Dior and accounting for nearly half of group sales and more than three-quarters of operating profit, posted a 5% fall in sales, well below expectations for a flat performance.

Dior appeared to be the biggest drag on the unit, Bernstein said in a note to clients, with changes in creative direction being “slow to appear”.

Sales in the US market fell 3% in the first quarter, while in the Asia region, excluding Japan, they were down 11%. Total group sales for the three months to the end of March came to €20.3bn.

The luxury sector, selling prized items to rich shoppers at high margins, is better positioned than other industries to use its pricing power to shield profits against Trump’s tariffs, which would include a 20% charge on European fashion and leather goods and 31% for Swiss-produced watches if fully applied.

Last week, Trump paused most of his tariffs for 90 days, setting a general 10% duty rate instead.

“In a disrupted geopolitical and economic environment, LVMH remains both vigilant and confident at the start of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Sales at LVMH’s wines and spirits division, home to Krug champagne and Hennessy cognac, were down 9%, as the division faces headwinds in two key markets, the US and China.

Reuters

SA banks holding their own against offshore lenders, says BDO

Standard Bank’s Luvuyo Masinda expects R700bn in public-private investment over the next three years
Companies
18 hours ago

Dario Vitale replaces Donatella Versace as design chief as Prada circles

Prada is reportedly close to buying Versace from Capri Holdings after agreeing to a price of almost €1.5bn
Companies
1 month ago

Hugo Boss expects steady 2025 sales, annual earnings rise

Fashion company says macroeconomic and geopolitical risks weigh on consumer sentiment
Companies
1 month ago

Birkenstocks do not deserve copyright protection, German court rules

Sandals qualify as design rather than art so are not covered by copyright, says Germany’s Federal Court of Justice
Companies
1 month ago

Turnaround hopes boost shares in Gucci-owner Kering

A slight improvement in the group’s performance in China and the US has lifted investors’ spirits
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export ...
Companies / Mining
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore ...
Companies / Mining
4.
SA banks holding their own against offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.