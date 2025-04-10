Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Boosting the township economy

Business Day TV talks to Tshepo Marumule, head of external affairs & public policy at Takealot

10 April 2025 - 19:49
Picture: 123RF/DCODEGONI
SA’s township economy is estimated to contribute more than R600bn to GDP. That has prompted Takealot to support further growth with an initiative that seeks to empower township-based SMMEs and entrepreneurs. Business Day TV got more details from Tshepo Marumule, head of external affairs & public policy at the e-commerce company.

