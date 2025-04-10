Oceana bets on seafood innovation with R29m investment in US capital fund
The company is moving to reduce its effect on the environment
10 April 2025 - 19:19
Fishing and processing group Oceana has invested $1.5m (R29m) in Hatch Accelerator II, a venture capital fund focused on early-stage companies pioneering innovation across the seafood value chain.
The investment aligns with Oceana’s strategic goals to grow, diversify and firmly commit to carbon neutrality, the company said on Thursday...
