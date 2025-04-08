SA’s organic sector boom set to fuel jobs, exports and investment
Standard Bank says natural products industry is poised to play a key role in the country’s economic future
08 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s organic and natural products industry is on a rapid growth path, creating promising opportunities for local business, job creation and export diversification, Standard Bank says.
With strong financial backing, growing consumer demand, strategic international positioning and a projected growth of 13.25% in 2024-29, the sector is poised to play a key role in the country’s economic future, the bank said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.