Cashbuild eyes R93m majority stake in Allbuildco Holdings
Building materials retailer says proposed deal will provide a platform to target a new customer base
08 April 2025 - 17:44
Cashbuild has announced plans to acquire 60% of Allbuildco Holdings for R93m as part of the group’s strategy to serve a broader customer base across all income levels in SA.
The company aims to use its scale and expertise to grow the Allbuildco business, it said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.