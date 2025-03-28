Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What’s next for Edgars?

Business Day TV spoke to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability

28 March 2025 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
Redefine Properties said there was also a reduction in the space leased out to clothing and beauty store Edgars. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Redefine Properties said there was also a reduction in the space leased out to clothing and beauty store Edgars. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Retailability recently announced the sales of Legit, Style, Swagga and Boardmans to Pepkor, leaving it to focus on Edgars, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses.

Business Day TV sat down with the CEO of Retailability, Norman Drieselmann, for insight into the group’s strategy post the transaction.

