Business Day TV Spoke to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The move by Donald Trump is not an attack on the LGBTQ community; it is an attack on human rights, dignity and compassion
Judge Ronel Tolmay says the attitude of Sars ‘created even more reason to hear this matter on an urgent basis’
Hopeful DA leader says compromise wrangle is not unusual for coalition governments
Fourie, a founding member and current CEO of Capitec, will retire at the AGM on July 18 after being part of the executive team for 25 years
However, the index suggests that construction spending is expected to improve in the next quarter
Gold Fields CEO will need to fight for control of Australian mine
The epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, which has a population of 1.2-million
In the end it’s those on the field who really know the ropes
The Signal group chat scandal is the gift that keeps on giving comedy gold
Retailability recently announced the sales of Legit, Style, Swagga and Boardmans to Pepkor, leaving it to focus on Edgars, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses.
Business Day TV sat down with the CEO of Retailability, Norman Drieselmann, for insight into the group’s strategy post the transaction.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What’s next for Edgars?
Business Day TV spoke to Norman Drieselmann, CEO of Retailability
Retailability recently announced the sales of Legit, Style, Swagga and Boardmans to Pepkor, leaving it to focus on Edgars, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses.
Business Day TV sat down with the CEO of Retailability, Norman Drieselmann, for insight into the group’s strategy post the transaction.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.