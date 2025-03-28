PODCAST | Why Black Friday is crucial for retail sales success

The growing importance of Black Friday to SA’s retail sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rory Bosman, chief sales and marketing officer at Ecentric. Bosman outlines the results of a new Black Friday index done by Ecentric, in partnership with World Wide Worx.
According to the study, SA’s Black Friday to Cyber Monday remains the most powerful retail window of the year, accounting for 10.3% of total holiday transactions, with a 30.4% surge in online sales.
The analysis is based on data from retail transactions flowing through Ecentric’s payments platform. Bosman says the data excludes that of the grocery sector.
Rory Bosman. Chief sales and marketing officer at Ecentric. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Ecentric processes 20% of SA’s card transactions, servicing 65% of JSE-listed retailers, including their in-store, online, mobile and omnichannel payments needs.
On the 109.4% increase in in-store revenue, Bosman highlights some of the strategies that retailers can adopt to create immersive shopping experiences that draw consumers back to brick-and-mortar locations.
What are the essential elements of a successful omnichannel strategy, and how can retailers ensure a cohesive experience for customers across both online and in-store platforms?
Through the session, Bosman shares the findings of a recent Black Friday study; retail trends according to payments data; in-store versus online shopping trends; strategies that companies can use to grow sales; and an outlook for the sector.
