Datatec expects higher full-year profits as Westcon and Logicalis continue to deliver
Group gross profit for year ended February is expected to be about 6% higher at $910m
27 March 2025 - 09:20
ICT company Datatec has built on the strong operational performance reported for the first half of its financial year, and continued to benefit from demand for its technology solutions and services, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Group gross profit for year ended February was expected to be about 6% higher at $910m, it said in a trading update on Thursday...
