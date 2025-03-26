Mr Price, TFG and Capitec set to benefit from consumer driven growth
Ninety One says after two years of stock market gains driven by improved sentiment, the next phase of growth will depend on actual earnings increases
26 March 2025 - 09:39
SA’s economy is expected to get a boost from stronger consumer spending in 2025 with groups such as Mr Price, The Foschini Group (TFG) and Capitec Bank poised to benefit the most, according to investment experts at asset management firm Ninety One.
Rising disposable incomes, lower interest rates and better job prospects are creating a favourable environment for retail and banking stocks, said the asset manager...
