Pepkor to buy Swagga, Legit, Boardmans and Style from Retailability
The deal excludes the Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses, which Retailability will keep
25 March 2025 - 09:31
Pepkor is to acquire the Legit, Swagga, Style and Boardmans businesses from privately owned retail group Retailability, it said on Tuesday.
Retailability offers apparel and lifestyle products across a number of retail brands in southern Africa. The businesses to be acquired operate 462 stores across SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini, Pepkor said in a statement...
