Oceana reports operational improvement but expects lower earnings
Production and sales volumes were up across the business, but HEPS are expected to be more than 40% lower year on year
25 March 2025 - 10:02
Food producer Oceana recorded a strong operational performance for the first five months, with production volumes of fishmeal and fish oil doubling and Lucky Star sales up 5% year on year.
Lucky Star's “pleasing results” were attributed to steady consumer demand and higher local production volumes. Cannery upgrades from the previous half also led to improved efficiencies for the canned fish subsidiary, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...
