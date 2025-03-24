Premier flags a rise in annual earnings
The group expects to report a 20%-30% increase in headline earnings for the year to end-March
24 March 2025 - 18:25
Food producer Premier Group expects improved operational earnings in its upcoming financial results thanks to cost-saving initiatives and operational efficiencies in the year to end-March.
The group said in a trading statement on Monday that it expected to report headline earnings per share of 893c-967c, a year-on-year increase of 20%-30%...
