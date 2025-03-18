Libstar moves to reduce reliance on key customers after major loss
Libstar remains optimistic about long-term growth prospects
18 March 2025 - 11:05
UPDATED 18 March 2025 - 13:02
Consumer goods group Libstar is accelerating efforts to diversify its customer base, after the loss of a major supplier contract led to a sharp decline in earnings for the 2024 financial year.
The group reported a 6.5% drop in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 53.4c, it said on Tuesday. The biggest contributor to the HEPS decline were impairment charges totalling R508.7m across several business units...
