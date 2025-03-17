RFG reports growth in regional sales, but global sales lag
Food producer says SA consumers are still under strain, despite recent signs of relief from interest rate cuts and lower inflation
17 March 2025 - 11:32
Food producer RFG Holdings has reported a 5.6% increase in regional revenue for the five months to end-February, however, revenue in its international segment fell 19% due to declining demand and shifting market dynamics.
The group grew total revenue by 2.1% to R3.1bn, as domestic sales helped offset a sharp decline in international exports...
