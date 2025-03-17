Reserve Bank puts freeze on Ainsley trading Pepkor shares
Ainsley is indirectly owned by Ibex, formerly Steinhoff, which is a dispute with the central bank
17 March 2025 - 19:39
The SA Reserve Bank has barred Ainsley Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ibex, formerly Steinhoff, from trading more than 500-million shares in Pepkor — as the legal wrangle between the central bank and the company over alleged breaches to foreign exchange rules play itself out.
“In aggregate, Ainsley holds 1,041,708,550 Pepkor shares, which equates to 28.2% of Pepkor’s current shares in issue,” Pepkor said on Monday...
