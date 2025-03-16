Libstar warns of loss after big customer steps back
Group forced to make impairment charge of R400m at its fine foods service unit
16 March 2025 - 17:59
Food producer and distributor Libstar will report a loss for the year to end-December due to “supplier diversification implemented by a major customer” that affected beef volumes in the group’s food service unit.
The move forced an impairment charge of R400m on the Finlar Fine Foods business, Libstar said in a trading statement on Friday...
