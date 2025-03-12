Niantic Labs said it would sell its video-game division to Saudi Arabia-owned Scopely for $3.5bn, as the US augmented reality firm shifts focus to geospatial technology after failing to recreate the success of its 2016 smash hit “Pokemon Go.”
The deal, announced on Wednesday, also advances Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become the “ultimate global hub” for gaming. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, via Savvy Games, bought Scopely for $4.9bn in 2023 as part of a broader push by the country to diversify beyond fossil fuels.
Niantic said it would distribute an extra $350m to its equity holders under the deal. It will also spin off its geospatial AI business into a new firm called Niantic Spatial, which will be led by Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke.
Niantic Spatial will be funded with $250m of capital — $200m from Niantic's balance sheet and $50m from Scopely. All of Niantic’s original investors will also continue to be shareholders of Niantic Spatial.
The move follows several tough years for Niantic. After “Pokemon Go” became one of the successful mobile games, the company struggled to replicate its success and had to lay off employees in 2022 and 2023. It also axed the “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” video game in 2022.
For Saudi, already a growing hub for gaming and home to the Esports World Cup, the deal builds on a plan to invest nearly $38bn in initiatives related to the industry through its Savvy Games Group.
Savvy Games is a major investor in global video-game companies including Nintendo, in which it has a stake of about 7.54% after a small cut in its interest last year.
Saudi Arabia firm buys ‘Pokemon Go’ maker’s game division
Niantic Labs offloads unit to Scopely for $3.5bn
Niantic Labs said it would sell its video-game division to Saudi Arabia-owned Scopely for $3.5bn, as the US augmented reality firm shifts focus to geospatial technology after failing to recreate the success of its 2016 smash hit “Pokemon Go.”
The deal, announced on Wednesday, also advances Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become the “ultimate global hub” for gaming. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, via Savvy Games, bought Scopely for $4.9bn in 2023 as part of a broader push by the country to diversify beyond fossil fuels.
Niantic said it would distribute an extra $350m to its equity holders under the deal. It will also spin off its geospatial AI business into a new firm called Niantic Spatial, which will be led by Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke.
Niantic Spatial will be funded with $250m of capital — $200m from Niantic's balance sheet and $50m from Scopely. All of Niantic’s original investors will also continue to be shareholders of Niantic Spatial.
The move follows several tough years for Niantic. After “Pokemon Go” became one of the successful mobile games, the company struggled to replicate its success and had to lay off employees in 2022 and 2023. It also axed the “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” video game in 2022.
For Saudi, already a growing hub for gaming and home to the Esports World Cup, the deal builds on a plan to invest nearly $38bn in initiatives related to the industry through its Savvy Games Group.
Savvy Games is a major investor in global video-game companies including Nintendo, in which it has a stake of about 7.54% after a small cut in its interest last year.
Reuters
Aramco slashes dividends as Saudi Arabia faces widening budget deficit
Sony lifts profit forecast on games business growth
Nvidia unveils robot training tech, new gaming chips and Toyota deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.