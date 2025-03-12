Companies / Retail & Consumer

Puma slides on weak US demand and job cuts

Sportswear group’s grim outlook raises concerns over ability to compete with bigger rivals Adidas and Nike

12 March 2025 - 17:47
by Linda Pasquini and Alexander Hübner
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Puma shoes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Puma shoes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Puma on Wednesday announced job cuts and warned of uncertain US consumer demand as the German sportswear group’s shares slumped 23% in the wake of disappointing quarterly and annual forecasts issued a day earlier.

The grim outlook, which follows weak quarterly sales and annual profit announced in January, has raised concerns over Puma's ability to compete with bigger rivals Adidas and Nike while fending off newer, fast-growing brands such as On Running and Hoka.

CEO Arne Freundt said Puma’s target consumers in the US were not spending due to economic uncertainty.

“February was bad. March has started off a bit better,” he said at a press conference.

CFO Markus Neubrand announced plans to cut 500 jobs worldwide and close some unprofitable stores as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Asked about the potential impact of US import tariffs, Puma’s management confirmed that Chinese production made up about 10% of shoe imports into the US, down from 30% in the past.

The company was urging suppliers to diversify production away from China to countries including Indonesia, they said.

Late on Tuesday, Puma forecast currency-adjusted sales for this quarter to grow in a low single-digit percentage, below last year’s level, with “significantly” lower operating earnings for the same period.

The firm said its annual currency-adjusted sales would grow in a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, compared with 4.4% growth to €8.82 in 2024.

It had previously expected 2025 growth to be stronger than in 2024.

The group forecast adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of €520m-€600m for 2025, before a one-time charge of up to €75m related to its cost-cutting programme.

“While expectations have lowered recently, we still think this guidance is below the most conservative estimates and raises more questions,” Barclays analysts wrote in a note to investors.

Puma shares slumped 23% to €21.90 at midday, a level not seen since November 2016.

Puma’s larger peer Adidas, meanwhile, recorded a solid performance in 2024 and adopted a cautious stance for 2025.

“The stark contrast in regional performance and sell-through versus Adidas, in our view, underscores the importance of brand momentum in driving demand, but also orchestrating operational leverage amid a volatile retail environment,” said Felix Dennl, an analyst at Metzler in Frankfurt.

Sales of popular retro shoe models helped boost sales of brands including Puma and Adidas last year.

Puma said it still aims to sell 4-million to 6-million pairs of its relaunched motor racing-inspired “Speedcat” sneaker, though Freundt said an expected uptick in sales was taking longer than expected to materialise.

Reuters

Can Puma compete as shares plunge 18%?

German sportswear brand reports lower fourth-quarter sales and a decline in annual profit
Companies
1 month ago

Nike expected to cut targets as sales forecast to fall

The sportswear giant will probably try dumping all the bad news now to get it over with and start new, analyst says
Companies
5 months ago

When it comes to local brands, nothing beats Bathu sneakers

Locally made sneakers came tops in this year’s Brand Africa 100 survey of the continent’s most popular product lines.
Business
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jason Quinn bid Absa a costly goodbye
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Consumers spent R637bn on FMCG in 2024 with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Absa earnings rise 10% on improved SA performance
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Retail giant Target warns tariffs will weigh on profit

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Valentine’s shopping surges, with over R5m spent on jewellery by one customer

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.