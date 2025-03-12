Companies / Retail & Consumer

Inditex CEO also warns on ‘constantly changing tariff news’

Spanish business leader highlights the impact of uncertainty as Trump overhauls trade and foreign policy

12 March 2025 - 20:10
by Helen Reid and Corina Pons
A woman walks past a Zara store in central Madrid, Spain, October 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA
Arteixo, Mexico — Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday reported a slower start to its first quarter starting February 1, raising questions around its ability to keep building on rapid recent growth and sending its shares down 8%.

Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said constantly changing news on tariffs and geopolitics was making it difficult to make long-term predictions, the latest business leader to highlight the impact of uncertainty as US President Donald Trump overhauls trade and foreign policy.

Inditex sales were up just 4% in currency-neutral terms over the February 1 to March 10 period, compared to 11% growth a year ago. Sales will have to accelerate significantly to meet analysts’ forecast of 8.8% growth for the first quarter, Bernstein analyst William Woods said.

This was Inditex’s weakest current trading update since 2016, setting aside the pandemic years, UBS analysts said.

Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras. Picture: REUTERS/MIGUEL VIDAL
Inditex gave no reason for the slower growth, but businesses have been warning of weaker demand, particularly in the US, Inditex’s second-biggest market by sales after Spain. The ongoing trade war with China, Mexico and Canada has strained US consumers.

“We live in an uncertain environment, an environment in which it is, logically, our obligation to monitor every piece of news that is produced. And throughout the course of a single day, contradictory news stories sometimes appear, making it difficult to make very long-term predictions,” Garcia Maceiras said in a press conference at Inditex headquarters in Arteixo, northern Spain.

However, Maceiras said Inditex is well-positioned to adapt to tariffs, given its diversification in terms of sourcing and sales, and downplayed the recent slowing growth, saying this was only a short period at the start of the season.

“We are feeling optimistic about 2025,” he said.

The company reported a 10.5% growth in full-year sales in currency-neutral terms, amounting to €38.6bn ($42.07bn). The key holiday shopping quarter delivered sales of €11.2bn, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Strong sales from Zara, which has been gaining market share from rivals such as H&M, have led to a more than doubling of Inditex’s share price over the past three years, but the stock has struggled recently as concerns grow about consumer demand.

“Inditex can no longer grow in sales at the rate we were used to,” said Xavier Brun, portfolio manager at Madrid-based Trea Asset Management, which holds shares in the group.

“But the market reaction is excessive,” he added. “Inditex is investing heavily in logistics and this will allow it to gain efficiency, though consumption may fall in the coming quarters.”

In comments on its 2025 outlook, Inditex said it had a “strong commitment to profitable growth” after net profit for 2024 grew 9% to €5.9bn.

Inditex, which also owns the Bershka, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius and Oysho brands, said it would hike its dividend by 9% to €1.68 a share.

Inditex plans capital spending of €1.8bn this year as it invests in store refurbishments, technology and improving its online platforms.

The retailer, which operates in 214 markets around the world, plans to open in Iraq this year. Its brand aimed at younger shoppers, Bershka, will launch in Sweden, and sportswear and loungewear brand Oysho will open for the first time in the Netherlands and Germany.

Inditex has also been developing new formats aimed at encouraging shoppers to spend more time in stores, such as a “Zacaffe” coffee shop in a Zara men’s wear store in Madrid.

Reuters

Puma slides on weak US demand and job cuts

Sportswear group’s grim outlook raises concerns over ability to compete with bigger rivals Adidas and Nike
Companies
5 hours ago

HomeChoice bets on smaller showrooms as earnings jump

Group reports a 26% increase in profit and is confident smaller format will lure more customers
Companies
1 day ago

Woolworths CEO upbeat clothing unit will cover itself in long-term success

The food division delivers a strong performance with Woolies Dash reporting sales growth of 49.2%
Companies
1 week ago

Truworths reports fall in profit on muted SA consumer spending

Retailer expects discretionary spending in SA to remain subdued in the coming months
Companies
1 week ago
