Africa emerges as key growth market for global luxury brands
The continent is getting the attention of global brands eager to tap into its growing purchasing power
12 March 2025 - 05:42
In the face of a shrinking global luxury consumer base, Africa is emerging as a key player in the industry’s resurgence, according to Luxity, which sells second-hand luxury goods.
With millions of new luxury consumers expected by 2030, the continent is capturing the attention of international brands eager to tap into its growing purchasing power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.