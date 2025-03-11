Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as possible

Combination of supplier problems and heavy rains led to shortages of fresh produce and meat

11 March 2025 - 16:55
Empty shelves at a Woolworths store. Picture: RORY PETZER/X
Woolworths expects to have fully stocked shelves soon after supply issues and disruptions left some stores short of fresh produce and meat.

The retailer’s supply chain was hit by a combination of supplier-related problems and heavy rains in key agricultural regions. The issue gained attention when pictures of empty shelves, particularly in the vegetable and meat sections, were posted on X.

Woolworths attributed the shortage of fresh produce including lettuce, spinach and cauliflower to heavy rains that affected agricultural output in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It said it was sourcing products from other regions and expected the situation to improve in the next week.

Woolworths said the red meat shortage was mainly due to a supplier-related issue.

“We’re aware of a supplier issue affecting our stock and are working to resolve it. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it said.

Woolworths has faced other supply challenges this year, including a temporary shortage of avocados in January. The retailer cited altered harvest schedules in KwaZulu-Natal, reduced yields in the Eastern Cape and logistical delays in Tanzania as contributing factors.

The company said it was sourcing from other suppliers and expects coming harvests from Mozambique and Limpopo to improve availability.

TimesLIVE

