Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as possible

Woolworths expects to have fully stocked shelves soon after supply issues and disruptions left some stores short of fresh produce and meat.

The retailer’s supply chain was hit by a combination of supplier-related problems and heavy rains in key agricultural regions. The issue gained attention when pictures of empty shelves, particularly in the vegetable and meat sections, were posted on X.

Woolworths attributed the shortage of fresh produce including lettuce, spinach and cauliflower to heavy rains that affected agricultural output in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It said it was sourcing products from other regions and expected the situation to improve in the next week.

Woolworths said the red meat shortage was mainly due to a supplier-related issue.

“We’re aware of a supplier issue affecting our stock and are working to resolve it. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it said.